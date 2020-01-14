UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Snowstorms In Pakistan Tops 80 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Death Toll From Snowstorms in Pakistan Tops 80 - Reports

Severe winter weather has killed at least 83 people in Pakistan, with most casualties reported in the mountainous Kashmir region, media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Severe winter weather has killed at least 83 people in Pakistan, with most casualties reported in the mountainous Kashmir region, media said Tuesday.

The death toll has more than doubled since 41 people were reported to have suffered weather-related deaths, according to estimates published by Pakistan's Geo tv channel.

The National Disaster Management Authority was cited as saying that 55 people had died in the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir.

Provincial disaster management chief said 49 bodies had been pulled from under collapsed buildings in the Kashmiri city of Muzaffarabad.

Hundreds of people were stranded overnight after a massive snowstorm swept the northwestern province of Balochistan, with temperatures dropping to minus 14 degrees Celsius (6.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

