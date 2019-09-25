Death Toll From Strong Quake in Pakistan Rises to 26 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked northeastern Pakistan on Tuesday has risen to 26, media said citing figures provided by the Interior Ministry.

Some 300 others were wounded, the ministry said in a report seen by the GEO tv news website. Earlier reports put the death tally at 19.

The shallow quake hit in the afternoon near the Kashmiri city of Mirpur, not far from the Indian border. The Indian Meteorological Department said it was of a 6.3 magnitude, while the US Geological Survey said it measured 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The jolt sent people running into the streets as buildings collapsed. Photos from the scene showed huge cracks in Mirpur roads. The tremor was felt as far as the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.