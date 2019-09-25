UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Strong Quake In Pakistan Rises To 26 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Death Toll From Strong Quake in Pakistan Rises to 26 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked northeastern Pakistan on Tuesday has risen to 26, media said citing figures provided by the Interior Ministry.

Some 300 others were wounded, the ministry said in a report seen by the GEO tv news website. Earlier reports put the death tally at 19.

The shallow quake hit in the afternoon near the Kashmiri city of Mirpur, not far from the Indian border. The Indian Meteorological Department said it was of a 6.3 magnitude, while the US Geological Survey said it measured 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The jolt sent people running into the streets as buildings collapsed. Photos from the scene showed huge cracks in Mirpur roads. The tremor was felt as far as the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Earthquake Geo TV Interior Ministry Mirpur Border Media From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

38 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.