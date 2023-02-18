Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Police Station in Pakistan Rises to 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The death toll from a terrorist attack on a police station in Pakistan's most populous city of Karachi has risen to four, while the number of those injured has reached 18, Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv reported on Friday, citing officials.

Armed men opened fire on the office of the Karachi police chief at around 14:10 GMT earlier in the day. Pakistani law enforcement officers managed to clear the five-story building three and a half hours later, the report said.

Those killed in the attack include Pakistani rangers and police personnel, the officials told Geo TV, adding that at least three militants had blown themselves up and two had been killed in the shootout.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed to Geo TV that police officers had seen "six to seven terrorists" entering the police station, but the total number of armed suspects remains unknown.

A police officer told the news channel on condition of anonymity that the attackers had entered the office wearing police uniforms.

Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Over the past several weeks, Pakistan has seen a series of deadly attacks on security officials. In late January, a suicide bomber set off an explosion in a mosque in the city of Peshawar. As a result of the attack, at least 100 people were killed, 97 of whom were police officers, according to Sanaullah.

Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan is an Islamist alliance of several regional radical groups. It specifically opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of regions in those states. The Taliban movement in Afghanistan (under UN sanctions over terrorism) denies any connection with the eponymous alliance.