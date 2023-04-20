UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Torkham Incident Reaches Five

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The dead body of the fifth person was recovered from the debris of the landslide near Torkham Border, taking the death toll to five on Thursday.

According to the rescue sources, the body was shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities. The deceased was identified as Syed Rehman, a national of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the bodies of four people were recovered from the debris of the landslide and 12 had been recovered in injured condition.

Meanwhile, the teams of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps were busy in carrying out the rescue operation in the area.

The teams were busy removing the debris of the landslide. Most of the route had been cleared due to the continuous efforts of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and civil administration. Heavy machinery was being used to remove the debris of the landslide.

