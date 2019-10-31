NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The death toll from the train fire in Pakistan's north-eastern Punjab province has reached 62, while dozens others have been injured, media reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman for the local police.

According to previous reports, at least 40 people were killed, when the train, traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, caught fire near Liaquatpur.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder, used for cooking food. Eyewitnesses claim that three carriages were destroyed completely.

Pakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed told Geo tv that most of the deaths had occurred due to people's attempts to jump off the moving train.

Investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway. Not all the victims have been identified yet.