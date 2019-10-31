UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Train Fire In Pakistan's North-East Reaches 62 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Death Toll From Train Fire in Pakistan's North-East Reaches 62 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The death toll from the train fire in Pakistan's north-eastern Punjab province has reached 62, while dozens others have been injured, media reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman for the local police.

According to previous reports, at least 40 people were killed, when the train, traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, caught fire near Liaquatpur.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder, used for cooking food. Eyewitnesses claim that three carriages were destroyed completely.

Pakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed told Geo tv that most of the deaths had occurred due to people's attempts to jump off the moving train.

Investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway. Not all the victims have been identified yet.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Fire Geo TV Police Punjab Rawalpindi Liaquatpur Gas Media All From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 October 2019

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

10 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

10 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

11 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.