Death Toll In Hyderabad Cylinder Blast Climbs To 10

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The death toll in Preetabad cylinder blast has reached to 10 as one more victim of fire Faizan son of Ashraf succumbed to injuries on Sunday

The hospital administration said the death toll rose after another wounded person succumbed to his injuries at Burns Ward.

At least 13 injured are being treated, while seven of them are in critical condition, the hospital administration said

