Death Toll In India's Bihar Hooch Tragedy Rises To 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Death toll in India's Bihar hooch tragedy rises to 8

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) --:The death toll from the suspected toxic liquor consumption in India's eastern state of Bihar has risen to eight, the All India Radio (AIR) said on Tuesday.

"In Bihar, eight people died and six lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor," the state-run broadcaster said.

The deaths were first reported on Sunday night in Lakri Nabiganj of Siwan district, about 107 km northwest of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

According to AIR, the casualties were likely to increase as the condition of 14 people was said to be critical.

"Three people have been sent to Gorakhpur and 11 to Patna Medical College hospital for treatment," AIR said.

The broadcaster quoted Additional Director General of Police in Bihar J.S. Gangwar as saying that spurious liquor was made from the spirit brought from Kolkata with the excuse of making sanitizer.

