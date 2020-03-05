Death toll in Karachi building collapse surged to 10

The death toll in a building collapse at Golimar No 2 in Karachi surged to ten which may further increase, a private news channel reported while quoting the hospital and rescue sources as saying

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll in a building collapse at Golimar No 2 in Karachi surged to ten which may further increase, a private news channel reported while quoting the hospital and rescue sources as saying.

The rescue teams and Pak Army have so far recovered four persons including a woman and three boys from the rubble during their continued rescue operation.

The rescue sources told that despite of facing difficulties in their rescue operation due to inaccessibility to the thick populated area, hectic efforts were underway to safely recover the other injured persons trapped under the debris of the building.

The two injured have been successfully provided oxygen and water, they added.