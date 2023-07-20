Open Menu

Death Toll In Khyber Suicide Attack Rises To Two

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat confirms that the attack has been carried out by two terrorists, who managed to enter the compound through both the main and rear gates.

KHYBER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2023) The death toll from a recent suicide attack in the Bara Bazar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district has tragically risen to two, as one of the wounded police officers succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities on Thursday.

During the incident, a terrorist detonated explosives upon being intercepted by the police along with his accomplice at the entrance of the tehsil compound, which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a counter-terrorism department (CTD) cell.

KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat confirmed that the attack was carried out by two terrorists, who managed to enter the compound through both the main and rear gates. Both terrorists were killed in the ensuing confrontation.

Following the blast, a section of the CTD's cell was severely damaged. Rescue and search operations were promptly initiated, with the presence of the bomb disposal squad and CTD teams at the crime scene.

Tragically, 10 policemen were injured in the incident and were quickly transported to various hospitals for treatment, with some being taken to District Headquarters Hospital Dogra Khyber Agency.

In a separate incident, two policemen lost their lives and two others were injured in a shooting near Regi Model Town Police Station in Peshawar. Unidentified armed assailants opened fire at the entry checkpoint, prompting an emergency response. The injured officers were taken to Khyber Teaching Hospital for medical attention. The fallen officers were identified as Head Constable Wajid and driver Farman.

It's pertinent to note that Pakistan has been facing a surge in terrorist attacks since the Afghan Taliban's return to power in August 2021. The interim government has been urged to take decisive actions against terrorist groups, including the TTP, responsible for cross-border attacks.

