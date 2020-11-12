Death toll in Kohlu cylinder blast reaches two

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The death toll in Kohlu cylinder blast has reached two as another injured girl succumbed to her burns, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

More than 28 people were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Kohlu, yesterday, during a marriage ceremony.

The cylinder exploded in the Bohri area of Kohlu. The injured are under treatment at the Burns Centre, where the condition of 11 is said to be critical.