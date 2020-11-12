UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Kohlu Cylinder Blast Reaches Two

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Death toll in Kohlu cylinder blast reaches two

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The death toll in Kohlu cylinder blast has reached two as another injured girl succumbed to her burns, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

More than 28 people were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Kohlu, yesterday, during a marriage ceremony.

The cylinder exploded in the Bohri area of Kohlu. The injured are under treatment at the Burns Centre, where the condition of 11 is said to be critical.

More Stories From Pakistan

