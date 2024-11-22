Death toll in Kurram gun attack on passenger vehicles climbs to 42: police

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The death toll of firing incident on passengers convey here Friday mounted to 42 as four more victims expired at local hospital, police said.

The dead also include a woman and a child after assailants opened fire on passenger vehicles in Ochat area of Kurram district on Thursday.

The convoy of 200 vehicles travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar was targeted at Char Khel and Mandori areas of the district.

Police expanded circle of investigation. The bodies were shifted to Parachinar for burial .

APP/fam