Death toll in Mohmand marble mine collapse rises to 17

The rescue operation is still continuing as many people still may be under the debris at marble mine in Mohmand agency.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) The death toll from a rockslide in Khyber Pakhtunkwha’s Mohmand district increased to 17 after recovery of six bodies from the rubble, the rescue workers said on Tuesday.

Peshawar Disaster Management Authority Director General said that nine people fell injured were rescued during the operation.

“Rescue operation is continuing to rescue others trapped underneath,” said the officials, pointing out that five ambulances and one recovery vehicle were sent to Mohmand from Peshawar.

He stated that the authority was closely coordinating with the district administration and the relevant departments.

“Mostly the workers were of 40 to 50 years old who had been working there at the site,” said Mohmand District Police Chief Tariq Habib said.

He said that usually a large number of people work in these marble mines but luckily a majority had finished work and returned home.

Political leaders including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and others expressed serious concerns over loss of precious lives in Mohmand district.

The incident happened in Ziarat marble mountain in Safi Tehsil of Mohmand tribal district. The rescue workers shifted the injured to Ghalanai Hospital, expressing concerns that many other people still might be under the debris.

According to district administration, at least 25 people were missing after the rockslide and there had not been cellular services in the area.