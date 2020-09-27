Death toll in Motorway accident rises to 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The death toll in a passenger van accident which occurred near Lucky Cement Factory at M9 motorway a day earlier rose to 15 on Sunday as two more passengers succumbed to injuries.

According to a report, as many as 13 people were charred to death on spot after the passenger van they were travelling in overturned and then caught fire at M9 motorway on Saturday night while 12 passengers received injuries.

The passenger van was travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi when it met with an accident near Lucky Cement factory. Majority of the passengers have burnt to death after the accident. Most of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and were shifted to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth, Karachi for identification through DNA testing process, official sources said.