Death toll in Muslim Abad road accident rises to 4

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The death toll in Muslim Abad jeep accident has risen to four, with two more victims, a man and a woman, tragically losing their lives in the hospital while two others injured remain in critical condition.

Two days ago, a passenger jeep veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in Muslim Abad, specifically in the hilly area of Tehsil Khanpur. The accident resulted in two immediate fatalities and left four individuals injured.

The deceased passengers who passed away while receiving medical care at the hospital have been identified as Abdul Ghafar, a resident of Kanaili, and Tazeem Bibi, the wife of Iqbal Hussain Shah from Khaitran Syadan.

Earlier, two passengers had lost their lives at the scene of the accident. They were identified as Syed Sajid Hussain Shah from Kanaili and Muhammad Ashraf. Two other injured passengers remain hospitalized and are in critical condition.

The funeral prayers for both men and women were held in their respective native villages, drawing a large gathering of people from various walks of life to pay their respects.