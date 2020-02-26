UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In New Delhi Protests Reaches 19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

The number of fatalities in the recent civil unrest in the Indian capital of New Delhi has climbed to 19, sources in the Indian Home Ministry told

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) The number of fatalities in the recent civil unrest in the Indian capital of New Delhi has climbed to 19, sources in the Indian Home Ministry told.On Monday, violent protests sparked in the northeastern part of the city, against a controversial citizenship law, coinciding with US PresidentDonald Trump's visit to the country.

The sources specified that among the deceased 18 were civilians and one was a police officer, identified as Head Constable Ratan Lal.In December 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law, fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded.

This prompted waves of protests across the country.

