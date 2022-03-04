Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Explosion Grows to at Least 57, Almost 200 Injured - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The death toll in the suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers in Pakistan's Peshawar city grew to at least 57 people, while almost 200 others were injured, the Geo tv broadcaster said in a fresh update.

Rescuers are rushing those injured to hospitals, while locals are also helping in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and cars.

According to the broadcaster, police have cordoned off the area and started investigation.