Death Toll in Pakistani Mosque Explosion Rises to 28, Another 150 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Death toll in the explosion at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar has increased to 28, another 150 received injuries, Pakistani broadcaster Dawn reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported that a suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar, as a result of which at least 25 were killed, another 120 people received injuries and have been taken to a hospital in the city, 10 of them are in critical condition.

The spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar said that the injured are still arriving at the health facility, with some of them in critical condition, the broadcaster reported.