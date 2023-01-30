UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Pakistani Mosque Explosion Rises To 32 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Death Toll in Pakistani Mosque Explosion Rises to 32 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The death toll in the explosion at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar has increased to 32, another 147 received injuries, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, GEO TV reported that a suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar. Earlier media reports indicated 28 people were killed and 150 were injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Peshawar Geo TV Suicide Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 othe ..

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 others injured

26 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

2 hours ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

2 hours ago
 Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

2 hours ago
 Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Tu ..

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

3 hours ago
 The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isf ..

The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isfahan is a matter of concern fo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.