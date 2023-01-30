Death Toll in Pakistani Mosque Explosion Rises to 32 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The death toll in the explosion at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar has increased to 32, another 147 received injuries, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, GEO TV reported that a suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar. Earlier media reports indicated 28 people were killed and 150 were injured.