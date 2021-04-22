Death toll in Quetta bomb blast rises to five

(@fidahassanain)

Police say the explosion took place in the parking area of the hotel in Quetta’s Jinnah road, leaving four people dead on the spot and 12 others injured.

QEUTTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) The death toll reached to five due to blast in the parking area of Serena hotel in Quetta last night.

Police sources said that five people including a policeman and12 others were injured in a bomb blast in the parking area of Serena hotel in Quetta last night.

According to police sources, it was a car bomb blast.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

The Governor Baluchistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemning the bomb blast have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Chief Minister Baluchistan directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured ones and sought a complete report in it.

He said no one will be allowed to deteriorate the law and order situation in the province.