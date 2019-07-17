Death toll in Quetta mine collapse rises to nine

The death toll in the Quetta mine collapse has reached nine after another worker died at Civil Hospital Quetta

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) The death toll in the Quetta mine collapse has reached nine after another worker died at Civil Hospital Quetta.The latest victim was one of two miners rescued alive on Tuesday.

Rescue workers also recovered the bodies of eight miners who had been stuck in the mine for the past two days. The other worker who was rescued is still at Civil hospital.The victims have been identified as Bashir Khan, Akbar Khan, Mohammad Hanif, Siyal Gul, Ziarat Gul, Hazrat Gul and Shareef.

They are all from Afghanistan.The bodies will be buried in their native hometowns after legal proceedings.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has taken notice of the incident and has asked the Department of Mines and Minerals to submit a detailed report of the accident within three days.He had instructed the Mines and Mineral Development Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority to assist with the rescue efforts.According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Imran Khan Zarkhoon, at least 10 miners were trapped more than a kilometre underground after a fire started by an electrical short circuit in the mine on Sunday.Rescue efforts were hampered by a fire spreading poisonous carbon monoxide gas inside the mine.