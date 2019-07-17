UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Quetta Mine Collapse Rises To Nine

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

Death toll in Quetta mine collapse rises to nine

The death toll in the Quetta mine collapse has reached nine after another worker died at Civil Hospital Quetta

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) The death toll in the Quetta mine collapse has reached nine after another worker died at Civil Hospital Quetta.The latest victim was one of two miners rescued alive on Tuesday.

Rescue workers also recovered the bodies of eight miners who had been stuck in the mine for the past two days. The other worker who was rescued is still at Civil hospital.The victims have been identified as Bashir Khan, Akbar Khan, Mohammad Hanif, Siyal Gul, Ziarat Gul, Hazrat Gul and Shareef.

They are all from Afghanistan.The bodies will be buried in their native hometowns after legal proceedings.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has taken notice of the incident and has asked the Department of Mines and Minerals to submit a detailed report of the accident within three days.He had instructed the Mines and Mineral Development Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority to assist with the rescue efforts.According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Imran Khan Zarkhoon, at least 10 miners were trapped more than a kilometre underground after a fire started by an electrical short circuit in the mine on Sunday.Rescue efforts were hampered by a fire spreading poisonous carbon monoxide gas inside the mine.

Related Topics

Accident Imran Khan Afghanistan Fire Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Died Ziarat Gas Sunday All From

Recent Stories

EU envoy calls on Abdul Razzaq Dawood

50 seconds ago

CAA diverts flights at Lahore airport as planes en ..

51 seconds ago

Britain ready to help Pakistani youth regarding em ..

55 seconds ago

Parliamentary party meeting of opposition parties ..

59 seconds ago

Prosecutors recommend trial for Air France over 20 ..

3 minutes ago

New conservative Greek parliament sworn in after e ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.