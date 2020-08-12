UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Rain-related Incidents In Balochistan Climbed To 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:25 PM

Death toll in rain-related incidents in Balochistan climbed to 13

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Balochistan climbed to 13 as two more people were swept away in flood water in different areas of the province, a private news channel reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The death toll in rain-related incidents in Balochistan climbed to 13 as two more people were swept away in flood water in different areas of the province, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

According to a report released by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding the casualties and damages in rain-related incidents, 13 people including two women and three children have died in Balochistan during the recent monsoon rains.

The flash floods injured seven people and caused damage to 861 houses, while 46 houses were partially destroyed.

The fresh spell of monsoon rainfall caused damages to three houses in Kechi, two each in Dera Bugti and Khuzdar, 135 in Jhal Magis and five houses were damaged in Harnai.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Flood Water Died Dera Bugti Harnai Khuzdar Women Rains

Recent Stories

Rehman Malik calls on PPP chief

45 seconds ago

Supreme Court orders NDMA to clean city's nullahs

47 seconds ago

Japanese gov't appeals ruling for Hiroshima victim ..

48 seconds ago

Opposition positive suggestions incorporated in FA ..

52 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways changes routes of some trains fr ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend as ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.