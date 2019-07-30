Death toll in Rawalpindi plane crash rises to 17

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

A Pakistan Army aviation aircraft was on routine training flight in small hours on Tuesday when it crashed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) The death toll in Pak Army plane crash has reached to 17.

A Pakistan Army aviation aircraft was on routine training flight in small hours on Tuesday when it crashed near Mora Kalu (Bahria Town Phase-7) Rawalpindi.

"All five crew members, including two officers (Pilots) embraced shahadat," in the small plane crash, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Twelve civilians have been killed in the plane crash while 12 others are injured.

The plane crashed near the residential area in Rawalpindi. It hit the side of the building which has been completely collapsed.