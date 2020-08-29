UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Swat Flood Rises To 8

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:39 PM

Death toll in Swat flood rises to 8

Bodies of two more persons who drowned in Friday's flash flood due to heavy rains in Swat were recovered rising the death toll to eight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Bodies of two more persons who drowned in Friday's flash flood due to heavy rains in Swat were recovered rising the death toll to eight.

At least fourteen people were flushed away in flood at Shahgram and Tirat areas of Madain yesterday, out of which bodies of six were recovered by rescue teams and local people after hectic efforts, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

Search for six other persons was still under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

