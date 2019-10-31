UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Tezgham Train's Fire Reaches 70

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 33 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:12 AM

Several persons including women and children got injured who are being shifted to nearby hospital, Rescue Service.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) At least 70 people have been killed and several others injured on Thursday after fire erupted in three bogies of Tezgam Express near Liaqatpur city in Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to the sources, the fire erupted in the train due to cylinder blast the members of Tablighi Jamaat had been carrying with them on thier way to Raiwind congregation. Women and children are among the victims and many of them have not been identified yet. The injured and those who died on the spot are bieng shifted to DHQ Hospital in Liaqatpur Tehsil. Rahim Yar Khan DPO Ameer Taimore Khan confirmed that the incident took place due to fire in three bodies of Tezgam train.

According to the sources, members of Tablighi Jamat were travelling in the train and some of them decided to prepare thier breakfast in the bogie after which the fire erupted there that engulfed many other bodies and resulted in death of 65 people and many others who fell injured.

"The members of a tablighi jamaat were travelling in the bogies where fire erupted," said Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmad.

The train, according to Radio Pakistan, was going to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

Soon after the incident, Rescue Service 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The rescue workers are still continuing thier operation to control the fire and cool it. The contingents of Pakistan Army including doctors and paramedics also reached at the spot to provide emergency medical care to the victims and to assist others teams in rescue operation.

Pakistan Army, according to ISPR, also dispatched an helicopter from Multan to the place of incident in Liaqatpur Tehseel to provide rescue service to the injured.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said that the fire caused by a cylinder blast that occurred in the morning when passengers were preparing their breakfast. He said people saved their lives by jumping off the train and all three of the bogies that caught fire were of the economy class.

The minister said that the damaged track would be made operational within two hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the incident and directed authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured, Radio Pak said. He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

