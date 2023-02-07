Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

(@Abdulla99267510)

Turkish and Syrian disaster response teams have said that more than 5,600 buildings were flattened including many multi-storey apartments where residents were asleep as the quake struck.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) The death toll from earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria has risen to over 4300, as the rescue and recovery operations are underway despite freezing weather.

Rescue teams continued search for survivors among the rubble of thousands of toppled buildings following the 7.8 magnitude deadly earthquake.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced seven days national mourning in the country for the victims the earthquake.

World leaders have pledged to send aid after Turkiye issued an international appeal for help.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan have offered their deepest empathy and condolences to the earthquake victims in Turkiye.

On the instructions of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan Army has dispatched two contingents; Urban Search and Rescue Team comprising rescue experts, sniffer dogs, search equipment and a Medical team comprising Army doctors, nursing staff and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital, tentage, blankets and other relief items.

The aid contingents have flown to Adana, Turkiye via special PAF aircraft, to undertake relief efforts for Turkish people while working in close coordination with the Turkish Government, AFs and their Embassy in Islamabad.

The contingents will stay there till the completion of relief and rescue operations.

People and armed forces of Pakistan stand with our Turk brethren and offer all available support in this hour of need.

Meanwhile, Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik dispatched three tons emergency relief consignment along with search and rescue team of Pakistan Army to Turkiye and Syria through PAF C-130.

On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NDMA has made arrangements for early provision of rescue and relief articles.

In a statement, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said NDMA Team along with Pakistan Armed Forces and Federal stakeholders is in constant communication with the diplomatic channels at both ends. In first phase, Urban Search & Rescue teams from 1122 and Pak Army are being dispatched, along with winterized tents and blankets."

He said Pakistan is ready to provide all needed assistance to Turkiye and Syria at such difficult and challenging times, Pakistan especially cannot forget the extraordinary support by Government and people of Turkiye during floods 2022.