Death toll of blast mounts to eight, 95 injured: LRH Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The death toll of deadly blast inside a mosque here Tuesday mounted to eight and 95 others injured.

The spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar told APP that a total of 103 victims were brought to the hospital including seven bodies and 95 injured.

Later, one patient expired in hospital, mounting total toll to eight.

The injured were shifted to different wards. Doctors on leave were called in for duty and emergency imposed in LRH, he said.