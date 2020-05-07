Death Toll Of Corona Victims Reaches To Five In Malajand
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:38 PM
The toll of corona victims has reached to five after death of Qari Niaz who was buried in his native area, Village Warteer, Tehsil Dargai
MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The toll of corona victims has reached to five after death of Qari Niaz who was buried in his native area, Village Warteer, Tehsil Dargai.
Qari Niaz was prayer leader in Jamia Masjid Batkhela Secretariat and was quarantined in his home.
He was shifted to nearby hospital due to severity of condition where he breathed his last.
His funeral prayer was offered in his ancestral village following Standard Operating Procedure and needed protocol.