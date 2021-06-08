UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Of Ghotki Train Accident Reached 62

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Death toll of Ghotki train accident reached 62

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll in a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express near Ghotki has reached to 62 on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Shafique Mahesar, the death toll in the Ghotki train accident has reached to 62 while more than 100 persons sustained injuries. The rescue operation is still underway at the crash site.

According to the railways' officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

Troops of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh are also assisting the civil administration in the operation.

