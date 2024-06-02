Death Toll Of May 30 LPG Cylinders Explosion Increases To 9
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) With the death of two more victims of the May 30 explosion of cylinders in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area the death toll has increased to 9 on Sunday.
According to the police and family sources, 35 years old Zulfiqar Usman and 12 years old Azan succumbed to their wounds in a hospital in Karachi.
Zulfiqar was a resident of Noushehro Feroze district while the child lived in Pareetabad.
As many as 8 deceased persons of the incident are children aged between 4 to 15 years.
