Open Menu

Death Toll Of May 30 LPG Cylinders Explosion Increases To 9

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Death toll of May 30 LPG cylinders explosion increases to 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) With the death of two more victims of the May 30 explosion of cylinders in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area the death toll has increased to 9 on Sunday.

According to the police and family sources, 35 years old Zulfiqar Usman and 12 years old Azan succumbed to their wounds in a hospital in Karachi.

Zulfiqar was a resident of Noushehro Feroze district while the child lived in Pareetabad.

As many as 8 deceased persons of the incident are children aged between 4 to 15 years.

Related Topics

Karachi LPG Police May Gas Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

10 minutes ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

13 minutes ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

16 minutes ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

27 minutes ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

27 minutes ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

27 minutes ago
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

36 minutes ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

36 minutes ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

36 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

36 minutes ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

36 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan