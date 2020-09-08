UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Of Mine Collapsed Incident Mounts To 18: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:09 PM

The death toll in the tragic marble mine collapsed incident has mounted to 18 after recovery of four more bodies of miners by the rescue workers here on Tuesday

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The death toll in the tragic marble mine collapsed incident has mounted to 18 after recovery of four more bodies of miners by the rescue workers here on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Mohmand, Tariq Habib told media persons that rescue operation has been expedited at the mine collapsed site at tehsil Safi where four more bodies of miners were recovered today.

He feared that 15 to 20 people were still trapped under the huge debris and efforts was being made for their recovery.

The DPO said heavy machinery and field staff of Rescue 1122 from Peshawar and Chardsadda were participating in the Rescue operation.

On Monday, at least 14 mine workers died and several others trapped after a heavy mine collapsed on them during rocks blasting at Zairat mountain at tehsil Safi in Mohmand tribal district.

