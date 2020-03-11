Death toll of Nathiaglai accident reaches to four

The death toll in Kandla, Nathiagali road accident reached to four as Rescue 1122 on Wednesday recovered another body from the ditch

DG Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the rescue teams consisting of 60 personnel saved six injured and recovered four bodies.

He said four ambulances and rescue vehicles were used during the hectic operation.

On Tuesday two vans carrying unknown number of passengers plunged into a ravine near Nathiagali.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the incident and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief work and provide quick treatment to the injured.