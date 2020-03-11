UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Of Nathiaglai Accident Reaches To Four

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:04 PM

Death toll of Nathiaglai accident reaches to four

The death toll in Kandla, Nathiagali road accident reached to four as Rescue 1122 on Wednesday recovered another body from the ditch

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll in Kandla, Nathiagali road accident reached to four as Rescue 1122 on Wednesday recovered another body from the ditch.

DG Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the rescue teams consisting of 60 personnel saved six injured and recovered four bodies.

He said four ambulances and rescue vehicles were used during the hectic operation.

On Tuesday two vans carrying unknown number of passengers plunged into a ravine near Nathiagali.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the incident and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief work and provide quick treatment to the injured.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Vehicles Road Accident Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

USL-2020: UVAS getsfirst and 3rdpositions in Table ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

6 minutes ago

PCG seizes huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iran ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on South ..

6 minutes ago

Polio case surfaces from Tank, toll reaches 13 in ..

6 minutes ago

Thailand Scraps Visa-on-Arrival Policy Amid COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.