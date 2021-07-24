Death toll of PMT blast reaches 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll had reached 6 with the death of 12 years old Aarfeen Shakeel in the wee hours of Saturday of July 24 explosion in a pole mounted transformer (PMT) in Unit 8, Latifabad.

The dead body was brought to Hyderabad from hospital in Karachi for burial.

The enraged family and residents of Latifabad Unit 8 allegedly attacked the Sub Division Rizvi office of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

They demanded arrest of the HESCO's officers and staff responsible for fixing the defected PMT which exploded during the installation leaving 22 people injured, 5 of them died in around 12 hours after the blast.

The HESCO has approached the police for registration of FIR against the people who assaulted the company's office.