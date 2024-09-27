Open Menu

Death Toll Of Swabi Last Mounts To Two: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The death toll in the city police station blast on Friday mounted to two as another victim died at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC).

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Haroon Rasheed told reporters that the blast occurred in the police station’s warehouse room on the first floor, where explosive material recovered from the outlaws from time to time was stored.

The DPO said the explosion was apparently triggered by short circuit, which caused multiple detonations.

Rescue and firefighting teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the wounded cops to hospitals where emergency declared.

The powerful blast damaged the building which also caught fire, however, it was doused following an immediate response from firefighting teams.

DPO said that 33 wounded persons were shifted to different hospitals.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and ordered the inspector general and chief secretary to immediately reach the Swabi police station.

He also ordered them to present a report after ascertaining the genre of the explosion. The CM asked authorities to ensure timely medical assistance to the injured as well.

Dr Asif, medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, confirmed that 26 injured have been brought to the DHQ hospital. Subsequently, Bacha Khan Hospital spokesperson Raham Khan said that eight injured persons were receiving medical treatment at the health facility.

IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor visited the blast site and reviewed the situation. He ordered inquiry of the incident.

He directed best medical facilities to the injured.

APP/fam

More Stories From Pakistan