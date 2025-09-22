Open Menu

Death Toll Of Tirah Blast Mounts To 25: CM Aide Told KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi here Monday said that the death toll of a powerful blast at Akakhel Tirah valley in Khyber tribal district has mounted to 25.

On a point of order on floor of house, he said that investigation of the incident was required and demanded compensation for heirs of innocent killed in the blast.

For the sake of peace of Pakistan, he claimed that about 80,000 people from this province have already sacrificed their lives and will not hesitate to give more for peace.

He said we will continue to raise the slogan of long live Pakistan as this country belongs to us. He hinted of holding a peace march on Friday.

APP/fam

