Death Toll Reaches 105 After ,heavy Snowfall,avalanche

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

Death toll reaches 105 after ,heavy snowfall,avalanche

The deaths recorded 105 after heavy snowfall, rain and avalanche in various parts of the country and 96 people got injured in different incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The deaths recorded 105 after heavy snowfall, rain and avalanche in various parts of the country and 96 people got injured in different incidents.

No further damages or life losses were reported in the disaster-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this was stated in the daily situation report of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The report stated that all roads in Balochistan were cleared for traffic that was blocked due to heavy snowfall in these areas.

The roads choked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Dongagali-Kozagali District Abottabad, MNJ Road District.

In AJK's Neelum Valley, Dowariyan Road, Bagh-Chikar Road, Bagh-Lasdana Road, Leepa Valley Road and Haji Peer-Aliabad Road are blocked due to heavy snowfall and avalanches.

In GB, Gilgit-Astore Road is blocked after heavy snowfall occurred in the area.

The restoration work was underway by the departments concerned to open the major roads for public travel and communication, it added.

