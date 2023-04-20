Death toll reaches 5 in Torkham border landslide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The death toll from the recent landsliding near the Torkham border in Khyber district has risen to five.

Rescue workers from Rescue 1122 have been tirelessly working for the past three days to recover the bodies of those who were buried under the debris in containers due to the collapse of the Torkham border hill.

The latest victim to be recovered has been identified as Syed Rahman, a driver from Afghanistan. His body has been shifted to the Landikotal District Hospital for necessary action.