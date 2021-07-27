Death toll reaches 8 in transformer blast

The death toll in an electricity transformer blast incident rose to 8 on Tuesday as one more injured youth breathed his last in Karachi's private hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll in an electricity transformer blast incident rose to 8 on Tuesday as one more injured youth breathed his last in Karachi's private hospital.

Waseem, 22-year-old, was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after he had been shifted from LU hospital soon after the transformer blast incident happened in Latifabad unit 8 on the second day of Eid-ul- Azha.

Meanwhile, Hesco authorities have decided to bear all treatment expenses of the remaining two injured persons who were under treatment at Patel hospital Karachi.