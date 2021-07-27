UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Reaches 8 In Transformer Blast

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:23 PM

Death toll reaches 8 in transformer blast

The death toll in an electricity transformer blast incident rose to 8 on Tuesday as one more injured youth breathed his last in Karachi's private hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll in an electricity transformer blast incident rose to 8 on Tuesday as one more injured youth breathed his last in Karachi's private hospital.

Waseem, 22-year-old, was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after he had been shifted from LU hospital soon after the transformer blast incident happened in Latifabad unit 8 on the second day of Eid-ul- Azha.

The death toll of the transformer blast victims has risen to eight after one more injured succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hesco authorities have decided to bear all treatment expenses of the remaining two injured persons who were under treatment at Patel hospital Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan

