Death toll reaches eight in Swat blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The death toll in Swat blast has reached eight as police recovered three more bodies on Thursday morning.

A member of the local peace committee, his police guards including two passerby lost their lives in a remote controlled blast in Swat's Bara Bandai area on Tuesday evening.

Swat Station House Officer (SHO) Fayaz Khan said that three more bodies were found several meters away from the crime spot where the vehicle came under attack.

He said that terrorists apparent target was Idrees Khan, a member of the peace committee.

Meanwhile, people of Malakand have expressed their fear about worsening law and order in the region and demanded of provincial government, Federal government and security agencies to make sure safety of citizen as seven employees of a private cellular company were also kidnapped for ransom in Matta area of Swat.