Death Toll Reaches To 16 Due To Four-storey Building Collapse

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:07 AM

Death toll reaches to 16 due to four-storey building collapse

The local residents say that there are doubt that someone may be under the rubble so far.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) The death toll reached to 16 in four-storey residential building collapse in Karachi’s Rizvia Society, the hospital sources said here on Friday.

According to the details, the four-storey building collapsed on Thursday evening and many residents of the building came under the debris of the building.

Rescue sources say that seven women and three children were among the dead. They also informed that 24 other persons received injuries and were shifted to hospital.

The locals say that a fifth building was constructed on the fifth floor in violation of construction rules due to which it caved in. Adjoining two houses also collapsed and still there are doubts that someone may be under the rubble. Rescue teams, Rangers and Police reached the spot to remove the debris and to rescue the victims.

