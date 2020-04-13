UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Reaches To 93 After 5374 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:37 AM

Death toll reaches to 93 after 5374 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan  

Punjab is at the top with 2594 cases followed by Sindh with 1411, KP with  744, Balochistan with 230, GB with 224, Islamabad 131 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 40 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) The death toll reached to 93 after 5374 cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country, with Punjab at the top having 2594 as compared to other provinces and states here on Monday.

There were 1411 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sindh, 744 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, 230 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad and 40 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

