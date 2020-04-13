Death toll reaches to 93 after 5374 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan  

,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) The death toll reached to 93 after 5374 cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country, with Punjab at the top having 2594 as compared to other provinces and states here on Monday.

There were 1411 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sindh, 744 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, 230 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad and 40 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

