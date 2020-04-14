UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Reaches To 96 After 5716 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:54 AM

Death toll reaches to 96 after 5716 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

Punjab is at the top with 2826 cases followed by Sindh with 1452, KP with  800, Balochistan with 231, GB with 233, Islamabad 131 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 43 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) The death toll reached to 96 after 5716 cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country, with Punjab at the top having 2826 as compared to other provinces and states here on Tuesday.

There were 1452 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sindh, 800 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, 231 in Balochistan, 233 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad and 43 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

