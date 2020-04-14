Death toll reaches to 96 after 5716 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) The death toll reached to 96 after 5716 cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country, with Punjab at the top having 2826 as compared to other provinces and states here on Tuesday.

There were 1452 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sindh, 800 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, 231 in Balochistan, 233 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad and 43 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

