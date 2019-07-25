UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Reaches To Four In Coaster, Rickshaw Collision In Arifwala

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:57 PM

The death toll reached to four besides three persons who got critically injured in collision between a speedy coaster and an auto-rickshaw near village 165/EB here Thursday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The death toll reached to four besides three persons who got critically injured in collision between a speedy coaster and an auto-rickshaw near village 165/EB here Thursday.

According to the detail, a Pakpatan bound speedy coaster bearing registration No. MHC 8955 collided with an auto-rickshaw.

As result Muhammad Ramzan 32 s/o Ghulam Ali r/o Sikandar Chowk, Muhammad Hasan 22 s/o Farzand r/o Bonga Hayat and rickshaw driver Shehzad Ahmed 35 were killed on the spot while Parveen Bibi 35 w/o Sultan r/o 165/EB succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital.

Other injured include Mukhra Bibi 22 w/o Umer Khitab, Muhammad Sultan 50 s/o Ghulam Qadir r/o 165/EB and Muhammad Ishaq 60 r/o 167/EB. Rescue 1122 shifted them to THQ Hospital Arifwala. The coaster driver managed to escape from the scene.

