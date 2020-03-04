Death toll reaches to nine due to Coronavirus in US

(@fidahassanain)

Tensions rise as death toll reached to nine due to Coronavirus in various parts of US.

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) After a fresh victim from King County in Seattle, the death toll from novel Coronavirus in the United States reached to nine, the reports said here on Wednesday.

The health officials confirmed that the patient in her 80s died of Coronavirus at her family home on February 26 King County in Seattle.

The fear and tensions rose after the death toll climbed to nine in different parts of the United States and it is first known instance of coast-to-coast transmission. The virus gone beyond Seattle as a resident of North Carolina tested positive after returning from a trip to Washington state. The individual was exposed and apparently infected during a visit to a nursing facility at the center of a recent surge in cases in suburban Seattle.

According to US media reports, there were total 27 suspected patients of Coronavirus including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths tallied on Monday.

Talking to reporters, US President Trump said that his administration may cut off overseas travel from t he United States to areas which were badly affected by Coronavirus. However, the officials said that they were no restriction on domestic travel. After Democrats raised questions, a multibillion-dollar funding bill was moving slowly through Congress for fighting against this novel virus.

The officials said that eight of those who died in Washington State were in King County and one died in neighboring Snohomish County.