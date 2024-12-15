Open Menu

Death Toll Rises As Jeep Plunges Into River In Neelum Valley

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 11:00 PM

NEELUM VALLEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A tragic accident occurred in the snow-clad Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuring three others.

A passenger jeep skidded off the road and plummeted into a deep ravine in the Kel Margala locality of Neelum, police reported.

According to area police sources, the jeep lost control due to snowfall, leading to the devastating accident.

The deceased and injured were rushed to the hospital, where two of the injured are in critical condition.

