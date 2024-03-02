Death toll rises to 10 amid relentless rain in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Ten people were killed in incidents of roof collapse and mudslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which continues to experience intermittent rains and snowfall.

According to private news channel, Rescue Director General (DG) Peshawar said that five children, a woman and a man lost their lives while five other people suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in Khyber district.

Many cattle also were killed in the incidents of roof collapse in Peshawar, Lower Dir and Bajaur.

According to the Rescue DG, the roof collapse incidents inflicted untold woes on people.

Meanwhile, in Lower Dir area of KP, three people were buried alive under the debris after a mudslide fell on their house. The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital.

Khyber district of KP continued to have rain and snowfall on the third day on Saturday. Low-lying areas were inundated and people faced a great deal of difficulty in undertaking daily chores.