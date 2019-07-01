Death toll rises to 10 in domestic clash, says CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::Ten persons were killed in a domestic feud at Chowk Kumhranwala here on Sunday night.

According to CPO Imran Mehmood, a son in law namely Ajmal, attacked his in-laws and allegedly killed 10 persons of the family.

The alleged outlaw was suspicious of his wife's character and had returned from Saudi Arabia recently.

The accused had killed Tasneem, Kiran, Saima and Asifa by putting them on fire, while other six bodies were not identified so far, the said CPO.

Police rushed to the site and arrested the alleged killer Ajmal, his brother and father.

However, Rescue 1122 confirmed six deaths so far.