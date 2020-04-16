Death toll rises to 124 as Coronavirus infects 6521 across Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab is at the top with 3232 patients, followed by Sindh with 1,668 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 912, Balochistan with 281 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 237, Islamabad with145 and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) The death toll rose to 124 as the total number of cases of Coronavirus surged to 6505 in different parts of the country here on Thursday.

Punjab is at the top with 3,217 patients, followed by Sindh with 1,668 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 912, Balochistan with 280 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 237, Islamabad with145 and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, 1,645 patients were recovered in the country while 46 were in critical condition.

(More info to come)