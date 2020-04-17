UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 135 After 7027 Cases Across Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:13 PM

Death toll rises to 135 after 7027 cases across Pakistan

Punjab is most affected province as there are 3276 patients of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 2008, KP with 993, Balochistan with 305, GB with 237, Islamabad with 154 and 46 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) The death toll rose to 135 as the total number of cases of Coronavirus surged to 7027 in different parts of the country here on Friday.

Punjab is at the top with 3,276 patients, followed by Sindh with 2008 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 993, Balochistan with 305 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 237, Islamabad with 154 and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, President Arif Alvi appealed to the nation to demonstrate unity and discipline to fight the coronavirus challenge.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of ration boxes amongst coolies (loaders) of Pakistan Railways, in Rawalpindi. The President expressed satisfaction that government's measures had helped control the spread of the pandemic.

He said the government took the right decision to relax the lockdown a little bit to keep the economy afloat. He, however, asked the people to continue to follow the precautionary measures to avoid its spread.

The President said their nation was a resilient nation which always steered out of difficult times including terrorism, sectarianism and the Afghan refugee crisis.

He was confident that Pakistan will also emerge stronger from this challenge as well.

He said we will be meeting the religious scholars on Saturday to mull over prayer congregations and Taraweeh during the holy month of Ramazan.

