Death Toll Rises To 14 In D.I.Khan Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Death toll rises to 14 in D.I.Khan road mishap

The death toll of the accident on the Dera-Zhob road in Darazinda raised to 14, as four more victims succumbed to injuries in the local hospital, the police and hospital sources confirmed on Tuesday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The death toll of the accident on the Dera-Zhob road in Darazinda raised to 14, as four more victims succumbed to injuries in the local hospital, the police and hospital sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The death toll had risen to 14 in the fatal accident which took place as a result of collision between a truck and tractor-trolley on Monday on intra-provincial highway near Shamba Zranda of Mughal Koat (a sub town of merged Darazinda sub Division).

The unfortunate trolley packed with Afghan nomad families, including women and children was heading to the plane areas when a truck coming from the opposite side collided with it.

The fatal mishap resulted the deaths of 10 people whereas, 39 others were seriously injured. The dead also included women and children. The animals and cattle on the trolley were also killed as a result of collision.

The local authorities in coordination with Rescue 1122 Dera ramped up rescue efforts and shifted the bodies and injured to the Type-D hospital in Darazinda and DHQ Dera Ismail Khan.

Most of the injured admitted to the hospitals were in precarious condition. The hospital sources said that four of the fatally hurt nomads succumbed to their injuries in the DHQ Dera.

