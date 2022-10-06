UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Rises To 14 In Indus Highway Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Death toll rises to 14 in Indus highway road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The death toll of the accident on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro raised to 14, as five more victims succumbed to injuries in the local hospital on Thursday.

The Jamshoro police informed, 15 injured passengers were under treatment and many of them had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) from government hospital Manjhand, a rural town where the fatal accident took place as a result of collision between a passenger coach and truck The coach was plying from Vehari to Karachi while the truck, bearing registration number TKM-422, was coming from the opposite direction.The fatal mishap resulted the deaths of 10 people initially but the toll increased over the next few hours.

The dead bodies were also shifted to the morgue in Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

According to the police,the accident caused by driver's negligence, who fell asleep and struck the coach in the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ashraf, Ateequr Rehman, Ajmal, Javed Anawr, Uzma, Khadeeja, Noreen and her son Hasnain, Rashid, Tariq Ali, Pehalwan Abdul Qadir, Samar Abbass and Mukhtiar Hussain.

According to the police, most of the deceased persons hailed from Bahawalpur district.

The LUH's sources informed that five injured were in critical condition.

